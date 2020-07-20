Hoover City Council to vote on entertainment district in Stadium Trace Village

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — On Monday, the Hoover City Council will consider establishing its first entertainment district in Stadium Trace Village.

The designation of an entertainment district means people can walk around with alcoholic beverages at certain times, provided the beverage is in the required cup. Councilor Mike Shaw said he believes it’s another building block for Hoover’s future.

“It’s one next step in the evolution of our city as far as the growth and the way we approach a destination strategy,” Shaw said. “People from all over the nation come to Hoover now for the

sports complex and for other aspects of our city, and so this is just one more thing that’s going to feed into that. So I think we’re really excited about it.”

Shaw said creating the district is part of a collaboration between the city and Kadish, developer of Stadium Trace Village. He said it takes this kind of partnership to build a successful future.

“The city can do a lot of things, and the city can have a lot of plans for things,” Shaw said. “But it really is that partnership between a city and the private developer to really create some cool stuff. So this developer has come to us with a really good vision.”

The entertainment district could be the first piece of a much bigger puzzle for Hoover, which can add up to three entertainment districts.

“It’s our hope that it will inspire other developers in other areas of town to bring some other cool plans to us, whether that’s an entertainment venue or something else,” Shaw said. “We just hope to get the people talking and it brings good things to us, because we’re ready to work with them if they want to bring some great things to Hoover.”

Shaw said Kadish is already eyeing more development including a possible small amphitheater. He also said he understands Patton Creek’s developer is considering redevelopment in that area.

