Hoover celebrates groundbreaking of redevelopment of Bluff Park Village

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Saturday morning, dozens of Hoover residents joined together for a groundbreaking ceremony in support of the start of a redevelopment project at The Bluff Park Village.

For many in the community including future business owner Ben Smith he looks forward to the new addition.

“I don’t know if it all would have come together without this development,” Smith said. “The idea of this becoming a community center and a neighborhood hub and then this becoming the spot I mean it’s very exciting.”

The transformation of Bluff Park Village will consist of the moving of the Bluff Park Village and Mills Pharmacy from Hoover’s Shade Mountain Plaza. A new design concept will be created at the newly built facility. New additions will also include more restaurants, improved lighting, parking, and aesthetics in the plaza.

“We wanted to connect and we wanted connectivity with sidewalks and so you’ll see that in this particular development where sidewalks will come from the North and the South,” Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato said. “But the other thing we are taking advantage of is to develop a green space here, so the community can come together.”

Mayor Brocato says Hoover is a city thriving with many young people and so being able to provide amenities to residents is a top priority. Many locals say the drive for the city in partnership with local developers to reinvest in the community is essential.

“With all that’s going on with the coronavirus in Birmingham, I think this is a very exciting thing for local people to get involved,” Jennifer Powers, a Hoover resident, said. “It’s exciting for something like the grocery store to come around this can give people hope.”

LATEST POSTS