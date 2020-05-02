Hoover barbershop reopened and refuses to close

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — The owner of The Male Room barbershop Scott Farr announced weeks ago that his business would be reopening May 1, 2020 regardless of state orders amid the COVID-19 outbreak. It reopened — now they’re battling law enforcement to stay open.

He delivered as promised and so did local authorities. Officers arrived on scene to cite and fine Farr for up to $500. The officers also gave his employees a formal warning for working.

Officers told Farr that each day the shop is open, they’d likely be back to cite and fine him again. Regardless, he plans to open his shop again on Saturday.

“I’m gonna open up tomorrow and to my understanding I’ll be met with a citation,” Farr said. “This isn’t about profit.”

Farr and the many gathered outside the shop supporting the reopening said they’re fighting for the right to provide for one’s family.

“I feel like it’s big government overstepping their reach and their authority. I feel like we have to band together to show big government that they can’t just tell us not to go to work.. That’s a constitutional right”

The current state order disallowing barber shops, gyms, restaurant dining rooms and more is set to be in effect until May 15th. Farr acknowledges the cycle of opening and getting shut down isn’t likely end in his favor

“I can’t take fines for very long, Farr said. “That $500 fine, I could’ve paid that a few minutes ago. But it’s tomorrow, the next day and ultimately they’re just going to get fed up with me and they’re going to pull my license.”

The result of losing his license was his own prediction. Officers did not tell him that would end up happening.

In the meantime, Farr plans to have The Male Room opened again Saturday starting at 9 a.m..

