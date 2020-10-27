BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide Tuesday evening.
According to BPD, the incident occurred in the 100 block of Center Street South.
No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.
LATEST POSTS
- Homicide investigation underway on Center Street South
- Democratic and Republican leaders making last-minute push to voters
- Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton announce engagement
- Final stretch: Presidential campaigns hit the trail hard in southern states with one week left until Election Day
- Judge Barrett joins Supreme Court as new justice, Democrats worried for future of the country