Homicide investigation underway on Center Street South

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide Tuesday evening.

According to BPD, the incident occurred in the 100 block of Center Street South.

Homicide investigation is underway in the 100 block of Center Street South.

Public Information Officer is en route. — Bhampolice (@BhamPolice) October 27, 2020

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.

LATEST POSTS