Homicide investigation underway on Center Street South

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide Tuesday evening.

According to BPD, the incident occurred in the 100 block of Center Street South.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.

