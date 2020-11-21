Teen victim killed on Avenue Z now identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation that occurred on Friday evening, November 20.

Marquise Nunn, 19, has been identified as the victim.

Shortly before 6 p.m., police were called on the scene to shots being fired in the 2900 block of Avenue Z.

According to Birmingham PD, they arrived on the scene where they found Nunn lying unresponsive in the roadway suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue Personnel transported Nunn to UAB Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Officers say they searched the area where they developed a person of interest. The person has been detained and transported to the Birmingham Police Headquarters for questioning.

This investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the B.P.D Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764 or call Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.