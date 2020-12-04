Homicide investigation underway in west Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are investigating a homicide in west Birmingham.

Shortly after 10 p.m. Friday night Birmingham Police launched a homicide investigation in the 500 block of 5th Street Thomas, which is near Mt Hebron Baptist Church.

CBS 42 has a crew on scene.

This is a developing story, which will be updated as new information is available.

