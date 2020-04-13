Homicide investigation underway after driver hits, kills man

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A woman was arrested after hitting and killing a man in her vehicle then driving off.

Patrice Lawson-Williams, 50 of Birmingham, is facing first-degree domestic violence among other pending charges.

The accident happened on Monday, April 6. Around 2:55 p.m., Birmingham police officers responded to I-65 Southhbound and Daniel Payne Drive on a call of a person struck by a vehicle. Officers arrived and found the victim lying in the grassy area near the freeway.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue responded to the scene and transported the victim to UAB Hospital with life-threatening injuries. Six days later, April 12, detectives were notified the victim died due to his injuries.

The victim has been identified as Quintin Martin, 51 of Birmingham.

Early investigation suggests Martin who was in the car with Lawson-Williams exited the small sedan traveling on the southbound ramp and began to walk in the opposite direction of the ramp. Lawson-Williams then drove down the opposite direction of the ramp and struck Martin from behind.

Lawson-Williams left the scene.

At this time, police believe the motive in this incident is domestic in nature. Detectives presented the initial information gathered on the case to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office for review. She remains in the Jefferson County Jail on $30,000 bond. Detectives are processing further charges since learning of Martin’s death.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

