Homewood’s Valley Hotel offering wedding giveaway

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT)– The Valley Hotel, a new luxury hotel opening in Homewood, is giving the community the chance to have part of your wedding day paid for.

The Valley Hotel is offering a wedding giveaway on Instagram and the deadline has been extended. To enter, follow The Valley Hotel on Instagram, comment on the giveaway post why you love your partner in less than five words, and use the hashtag #LoveintheValley. Originally, the winner was going to be picked on the Jan. 7, but the hotel announced recently announced they would be offering more time to those who want to enter themselves or a loved one.

The winner will get to choose between a free rehearsal dinner at their restaurant, Ironwood, as well as a complimentary wedding ceremony for up to 100 guests or a bridal bruncheon.

Winners will be announced at a later date on the hotel’s Instagram page.