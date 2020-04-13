Homewood wine store holding virtual tastings amid COVID-19 pandemic

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — The coronavirus outbreak isn’t stopping one local wine company from holding wine tastings.

Now, they’re just hosting them online. Classic Wine Company in Homewood is holding them Monday through Saturday. All you have to do is pick up a bottle, and they’ll give you the access information to join the virtual tasting.

“We are one of your safest bets to come to because no one else touches our bottles. Our reps don’t even touch our bottles. We touch everything ourselves, so it’s the least amount of people, least amount of contacts that you can possibly have,” owner Josh Terrell said. “Possibly have everyone seems to love it have more and more people come and say, ‘Hey, you still doing that curbside stuff. Yeah, it’s been great,” owner Josh Terrell said.

You can pick up wine every Monday through Wednesday, and Saturday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Thursday and Friday you can pick up 8 p.m.

