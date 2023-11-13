HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) – According to a new report from Wells Fargo, the price for nearly every Thanksgiving staple has gone up this year, excluding the price of turkey.

“When I used to go in the grocery store, I’d spend $100 on groceries and get at least six to eight bags, and now I’m walking out with only four,” said Claire Barnett, a customer at Homewood’s Piggly Wiggly.

According to a new report from Wells Fargo, the price of turkey is down 16% from 2022, but the price of ham is up more than 5%.

“We normally do two or three meats, but we’re narrowing it down to just the one,” said customer Dejwanna Ware.

Another customer, Jessica Saxton, said she is considering simply making turkey sandwiches.

In the same report, fresh cranberries were reported down 20%, while canned cranberries are up 60% due to rising packaging and labor costs. Sweet potatoes were reported to be up 4%, and russet potatoes hit an all-time high, up 14%; Canned green beans are up 9%, while canned pumpkins are up 30%.

“I think it’s gonna be potluck this year,” said Krishawn Brown, a cashier at Piggly Wiggly.

According to the American Farm Bureau, shoppers spent an average of $64.05 on their Thanksgiving dinner last year.