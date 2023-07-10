HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — Shouts and blank shots filled the hallways of Our Lady of Sorrows school Monday afternoon as part of the Homewood Police Department’s annual active shooter training.

According to the Gun Violence Archive, there have been 371 mass shootings across the country so far this year. That statistic has put safety top of mind for law enforcement nationwide, including in central Alabama.

“[The training this week] is all tactics based. They’re learning different ways to clear different rooms, to enter different rooms, to follow the sound of the gunfire,” said Sgt. John Carr with Homewood Police.

Homewood police are holding this department-wide training at the school Monday through Friday, and officers wanted to reassure the community if you hear what sounds likes shots coming from inside, those are just blanks as a part of their active shooter simulation.

Each summer, the department picks a different school in the area to learn the layout when the students are away. The department has done this for about 20 years, but in the last year since the Uvalde mass shooting, this training has become more crucial and serious than ever.

“This is our Superbowl, an active shooter event is our Superbowl. It’s the biggest event we face. We have to be on our A-game, we have to be perfect that day if it ever happens,” Carr said.

Carr also urged parents to have an honest conversation about safety with their kids before school starts, and he promised them if that day ever comes, they won’t stop until they’re safe.

“We don’t wait, we go in. That officer is going in and doing everything in their capability to end the threat … Know that in Homewood’s case, we’re coming in, and we’re gonna save you,” Carr said.