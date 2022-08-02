HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — The Homewood Police Department participated in National Night Out. Celebrated on the first Tuesday in August, it’s a nationwide initiative to bring people and police together.

HPD’s experience with National Night Out Tuesday night was all about community fun. Homewood Police and first responders hosted a block party with the West Homewood Farmers Market. Officers got to interact with the community and hang out with kids.

This comes after several violent weekends in the greater Birmingham area. HPD Sgt. John Carr said this event is all about building trust and helping bridge the gap between law enforcement and the community.

“The most important thing we can work on is building that trust within the community,” Carr said. “They help us solve crimes, they call tips in. All that leads back to trusting each other.”

So far this year, Homewood has reported only one homicide. Sgt. Carr said police rely on information from the public to solve crimes, making that trust factor even more important. He hopes these events show people how dedicated they are to serving our local communities.