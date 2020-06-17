Homewood PD, advocacy group discuss human trafficking signs after recent arrest

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — The Homewood Police Department is sharing information about signs of human trafficking after officers arrested a woman for allegedly trafficking two minors from Memphis to Atlanta before they were found in Homewood earlier this month.

Marlette Lychelle Smith, 26, from Rome, Ga. remains in jail with a $1 million bond.

“Our VICE narcotics unit, really since about 2015, this became a priority for us when we realized just how much of it was going on in Homewood,” HPD Sgt. John Carr said.

Carr said officers regularly patrol hotels near the interstate. Police also set up sting operations.

Neighbors often aid police by sharing tips about situations that look out of place.

“These traffickers will use multiple hotels in a general area, so you will see potentially different groups of young women at different hotels. A lot of them are obviously from out of state, and if you see something like that, you see people coming and going into a room or people pulling into a parking lot and staying 15 minutes and leaving, stuff like that,” Carr said.

Carr encouraged parents and guardians to monitor their children’s social media for suspicious activity.

“Check their browser history, stay on top of that and make sure that they are not corresponding with anybody that they shouldn’t be,” Carr said.

For advocates who help victims of human trafficking, news of a bust in Homewood was not surprising.

“If you look at the heat map that is put out by Polaris Project, which they house the national trafficking hotline, you’ll see that at least 40% of human trafficking happens in the southeast and we know that to be true by the numbers who call our crisis line and who end up here at the Wellhouse,” said Carolyn Potter, CEO of The Wellhouse.

The Wellhouse helps women and teenagers escape a life of servitude and teaches life skills to rediscover their future. Potter said it is important to remember that many of the women are victims of fraud, force, or coercion.

“These are not willing participants,” Potter said.

Traffickers will often prey on a vulnerable teen or woman, many who may have previous trauma.

“We all want to be loved, we all want to be known, we all want to be valued, and a human trafficker is very savvy in understanding that,” Potter said.

Occasionally, victims may not realize they are in a dangerous situation until it is too late. Predators often try to befriend victims.

“Then they turn and that is where the force begins. They force them into prostitution, sometimes into drugs, to selling drugs, and before they know it, they are in such a place that they can’t escape,” Potter said.

The Wellhouse is building a new center for teen victims that will help form a housing affordability trust. Potter hopes to break ground later this summer and open in the early part of 2021. She shared stories of success from two recent victims at the adult center.

“They’re so proud of themselves, and we are proud of them, and they both have vehicles now, and they both have jobs and they are both in college and they are both excited about their lives. And they’ve been able to leave the past behind them,” Potter said.

For more information about The Wellhouse, click here.

