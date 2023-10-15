HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) – It’s been two years since Ben Traylor battled COVID-19. He spent 70 days in the hospital and six weeks on a ventilator – missing his 52nd birthday, Father’s Day and spending summer 2021 with his family.

“It was very challenging, I spent about a year in rehab learning to get my feet back to working right,” Traylor said. “I still have trouble feeling them, but muscle memory is great. Great physical therapy and my family support is all coming together for me.”

Throughout it all Traylor said he never stopped fighting or lost faith. Traylor is a retired military veteran, wounded combat soldier and attorney in the community.

Now, his COVID survival story has led him on a journey of entrepreneurship with a lifelong friend Seth Cosby. The two had talked about opening a comic book and collectables store for decades.

“After COVID I realized I was given a second chance unlike so many other people,” Traylor said. “There’s nothing special about me or them, it’s just that I’m here.”

When they met up again after his COVID-19 fight, Traylor said it was time to commit.

“That same day we went and found the spot and we started getting things together,” Traylor said. “It took months to get the store right but hey we’re open now and we’re loving it.”

Now, Traylor has a second chance at life and is doing the same for vintage toys and comics. Inside of Sasquatch Toys & Comics you can find collectables like Star Wars, Marvel, Masters of the Universe, LEGOS, G.I. Joe, Ninja Turtles and Pokémon.

“I figured it was just a normal little store because I have not traveled a lot, but the comic book and toy industry, it was never something I just did,” Traylor said. “But all the people that do come in and they’re constantly telling us this is the greatest place I’ve ever been.”

The shop had its grand opening on October 7.

Sasquatch Toys & Comics is located at 145 Citation Ct. in West Homewood at the Oxmoor Business Park. You can contact the store at 205-410-1059.