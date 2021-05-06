Homewood looking for lifeguards this summer

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — Summer is already right around the corner, which means pool season is almost here.

But just like many restaurants and other businesses across the country, local pools and parks and recreation departments are having trouble finding employees willing to work following the pandemic.

In Homewood, the department just recently reached their quota for lifeguards for the upcoming season.

“We really had to advertise a lot this year for lifeguards,” said Jakob Stephens, superintendent for the Homewood Parks and Recreation Department. “Normally, just word of mouth helps. But this year we’ve used social media, some different things like that to advertise bringing in new lifeguards.”

In the meantime, the Homewood Parks and Recreation Department will still hire qualified lifeguard candidates for the 2021 summer season. Those interested can contact the Homewood Parks and Recreation Department using this link.