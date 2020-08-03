Homewood leaders hope new testing site will prevent COVID-19 outbreak in schools

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — A new COVID-19 testing site is now open in Homewood and leaders with the city and school system hope it will be an opportunity for students to get tested before the school year begins.

The site at Waldrop Stadium opened Monday morning. It will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to noon. Appointments are required and can be made by calling 205-95-COVID. It’s open to everyone, and city leaders hope it will benefit the entire city.

“We’re just really encouraging as many people as possible to utilize this service,” city councilor Britt Thames said. “And we’re going to keep it running as long as there’s a need. Right now, there really is no end date scheduled.”

Thames said city and school leaders hope students will get tested at the site and that it will help prevent a COVID-19 outbreak during the school year.

“Right now we’re all living in a bit of a different world and trying to adapt to what this pandemic has done to our area,” he said. “So I think everybody is looking for a way to help. And this is a really simple way to help not only yourself but everybody around you.”

School begins for Homewood City Schools students on Aug. 19.

