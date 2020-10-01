Homewood hotel set to open in January 2021

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — Homewood residents can look forward to an end in construction in the downtown area. The Valley Hotel is set to open in January of 2021.

The 129-room hotel is A Curio Collection by Hilton™ hotel and will include a cafe, restaurant, and a terrace bar. Homewood city councilor Alex Wyatt said when the hotel opens, so will its parking lot.

“So the hotel actually has 214 spaces allotted to it that will be on the backside of it as well as on the street,” said Wyatt.

Wyatt said the 214 parking spots is an appropriate amount for the 129-room hotel. The city council hired a company that is drafting plans to help ease parking in the downtown area.

