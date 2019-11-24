Homewood community reacts to 2nd arrest in Aniah Blanchard case

HOMEWOOD, Ala (WIAT) — The new development in the Aniah Blanchard case has her hometown, the city of Homewood, talking about what this means, but the same time, not slowing down their efforts.

In the city of Homewood, they’re making sure to keep the awareness of Aniah’s disappearance is still alive and are hoping the news of a second arrest means more answers.

You can’t take a turn in Homewood without running into one of these, a blue bow.

“I’ve been a Homewood mom for 30 something years and I knew this community was special but this is phenomenal. This has rocked us to our core. Its own of our own,” said Amanda Dalton, a Homewood mom.

It’s been one month since Aniah was reported missing.

Friday night, a second suspect, 35-year-old Antwain Fisher, was arrested and charged with kidnapping in the first degree in the Aniah Blanchard case.

Homewood residents hope this means they’re closer to answers.

“There’s some energy to it to having another arrest made and also two hearts that can be prayed for and can hopefully be softened to share some information so Aniah can home which is what everyone wants,” said Rachel Estes, a Homewood mom.

“I think it’s a glimmer of hope for us. It’s been a few weeks and the fact the investigation is still ongoing, the fact they’re still finding evidence and the fact they made this second arrest gives us hope to the family, community, to our state,” said Cameron Pappas, owner of Norton’s Florist in Birmingham.

Meanwhile, while authorities are handling the investigation, Pappas has offered up his store, Norton’s Florists, as a place where these ladies can use their ribbons and make bows.

“We wanted to donate whatever we could. There’s not much to do to help find her so I’ve been discussing it with the people helping to make bows telling them who knows what a blue ribbon could do. It could make someone aware and pick up some sort of hint,” said Pappas.

These groups of Homewood moms said they still have hope and faith Aniah will be found, and they’ll make sure no one forgets her.

“This didn’t happen somewhere else, this didn’t happen to someone else, this happened to one of homewoods kids , we’re all mama bears when it comes to homewood’s kids and we get fierce and want answers and pretty relentless,” said Estes.

The moms who are involved in making the bows and spreading the awareness say they will not stop until she is found.

