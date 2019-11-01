Homewood community offering words of comfort and ribbons for Aniah Blanchard

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — Aniah Blanchard has been missing for one week. The 19-year-old grew up in Homewood and her disappearance has weighed heavily on the hearts of the community.

A group of mothers from Homewood has turned their feelings of hopelessness into action. If you’ve seen baby blue ribbons hung on mailboxes and business in Homewood, that’s the work of Jennifer Page. She and her friends all have children that graduated high school with Aniah and Aniah’s brother Elijah.

“It’s gut-wrenching for anybody. As a mother of three, just the thought of hearing that news, it’s unbearable,” said Page.

She reached out to businesses in the area, and within hours, had people coming together to make ribbons for Aniah.

Her friends have helped in the efforts, and their hearts go out to Aniah and her family.

“She is somebody’s daughter and sister and friend. She is loved and we’re not going to stop until we get answers,” said Nikki Lapinsky.

“We’re all, whether they know Walt and Angela personally or not, we all just feel so much love to them. We’re just hoping they get their baby home and we’ll keep doing whatever we can do on our end, whatever small amount that is,” said Barry Smith.

The reward money has grown to $80,000, and these mothers hope it gives someone the courage to speak up.

“If you saw something or know something, say something. Be brave and speak up,” said Smith.

LATEST POSTS