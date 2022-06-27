HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — Another spot in Homewood is allowing guests to carry open containers. On Monday, the city council voted unanimously to open another entertainment district following a public hearing.

The district is now in effect and the city will be placing signage around to designate where you can carry that container. They are off limits at Patriot Park, as a decision to allow them there would need to be approved by the park board.

Hours of operation for the West Homewood Entertainment District include:

Mon. – Fri. : 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Sat. : Noon – 9 p.m.

Sun. : Noon – 5 p.m.

Some residents of Homewood are enjoying the new policy change for the area.

“I like coming out and trying things on our off days when we can,” Taylor Bines said. “I think it will be good for the business because they can walk around and enjoy their drink and also see what’s around you.”

Bines and Jaden Boyd were out sipping beer in Homewood’s Downtown Entertainment District on Monday. They said they moved here for school and that they use areas like this to get to know the community better.

“That’s kind of how we’ve gotten to know the area around us is by different events held in different communities and seeing what’s happening, what are people selling and meeting new people,” Boyd said.

Now that West Homewood is going to get a taste of an entertainment district after Monday night’s 10-0 council vote, some residents are also speaking on their disapproval of the decision.

“It’s just not a good fit. It doesn’t drive the right kind of development off the bat,” Chadwick Stogner said. “Maybe down the road, but right now it’s just not a good fit.”

Stogner has been opposed to an entertainment district from the beginning.

“We love our city. We want to trust our government and just be at peace and trust that they make decisions based on what’s best for the community,” Stogner said. “Where we’ve had that conversation and given them community input, we have been able to make it a better fit for the community.”

Stogner said he was part of setting up boundaries around Shades Valley Community Church and helping to modify hours of the district during committee meetings. Despite some opposition, Homewood’s Mayor, Patrick McClusky thinks this additional district will benefit the community.

“People will still have to be responsible but as you can see form other municipalities and from the one we have down here there have been zero issues, so I don’t foresee there being any issues,” Mayor McClusky said. “It’s going to be a benefit for everybody.”

Earlier this year council sought approval from the Alabama State Legislator to get a third entertainment district in Edgewood. Mayor McClusky said a council member will have to ask to have it taken before the state for consideration if the city is looking to develop it.