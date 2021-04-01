Homewood church taking different approach to Easter Sunday amid COVID-19 pandemic

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — Rev. Brian Erickson wanted to open the Trinity United Methodist Church sanctuary for in-person services this Easter, but he said it would take more than a dozen services to safely accommodate even half the crowd the church typically has for the annual service.

So he and other church leaders found another option.

On Sunday, the church will hold its Easter service at Waldrop Stadium, home of Homewood High School’s football team. In the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, it gave the church an opportunity to welcome a large crowd while still observing safety protocols.

“(I’m) so grateful for the chance to find ways to make this happen,” Erickson said. “I’m so thankful for all our doctors and educators and logistics folks who have helped advise us in the middle of this pandemic. We’ve listened to them, and I’m so grateful for that.”

The service will be much different from last year, when leaders were able to offer only an online service just weeks into the pandemic. The church could have put together another online service as they’ve done for most of the pandemic, but Erickson felt a key element would be missing.

“The thing you can’t replace is other people,” Erickson said. “And I do think Easter and the draw people have to claim some sense of normalcy and celebrate that important holiday gives us a chance to also remind people of the power of being together.”

The Easter Sunday service is just one change to Trinity’s Holy Week plans. The church also is offering an online production of its Good Friday service. Erickson said the sanctuary is very dark during that service, which would make a livestream challenging. The Good Friday service also is open for in-person attendance in the sanctuary, but registration is required.

Registration will not be required Sunday at Waldrop Stadium, but masks and social distancing will be. The church is offering one in-person Easter service in the sanctuary. It will be Saturday for people 65 and older. Church leaders were concerned some people in that group might have trouble getting around at a football stadium.

Ultimately, Erickson hopes Easter services will be a step in a positive direction for churches everywhere.

“We’re praying for all of our, for our Jewish brothers and sisters, who have just begun to mark Passover, but also for all our Christian churches that this weekend really would be a step toward putting the pieces back together, not to go back to what was before– I think we can do better than that– but building something new where maybe we don’t take these things for granted in the ways that maybe we did before,” he said.