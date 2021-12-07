Homewood Christmas parade rolls through downtown Homewood

HOMEWOOD, AL (WIAT) – It’s officially Christmas in Homewood. The annual Homewood Christmas Parade rolled through the streets of downtown Tuesday kicking off the start of the holiday season.

The community lined the streets as floats rolled through.

“Just the excitement and all the kids running around having so much fun, watching the children,” Judy Williams said.

CBS 42’s Carly Laing and Chief Meteorologist Ashley Gann emceed this year’s event.

This year’s parade is the first normal Christmas parade the city has had since the start of the pandemic. Last year’s parade had to be modified for safety protocols, but this year the community showed up in full. Community members say they are just happy to be back together celebrating what’s makes this community so special.

“It’s very exciting. It’s very interesting to get everyone together. I’m hoping they will have a big crowd,” Beverly Coleman said.

The crowd showed up and showed out this year. People are so excited to celebrate the holidays this season.

And, it wouldn’t be complete without the man himself, that’s right Santa Clause made a grand entrance to wrap up the parade from atop the fire truck.