Homewood business taking middle-ground approach to masks

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama’s statewide mask mandate expires Friday, and many business owners are deciding whether to implement their own.

At Alabama Good, staff are taking a middle-ground approach. Co-owner Sherry Hartley said they will put a sign on their door asking customers to wear masks, but those who choose not to wear a mask will not be asked to put one on. Staff, however, will wear continue to wear masks. And almost all of them have either already been vaccinated or are scheduled to receive shots.

“There’s still a reason to be concerned, so we’re going to continue to be cautious in the way that we interact with our customers,” Hartley said. “But we know that we’re going to have customers that maybe they’ve been vaccinated or for whatever reason they do not want to wear a mask, and because the mandate has been removed, we won’t require it.”

Hartley said management spoke with staff and customers about their safety strategy, and they seemed to be okay with it.