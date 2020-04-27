Homewood building gets surprise inspiring new paint job

Homewood, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham-area muralist and owner of Fitz Hand Painted Signs Shawn Fitzwater surprised a client who hired him to paint the interior of their store.

When the clients returned to their store, the side of their store had an inspiring new paint job reading, “We’re all in this together.”

“A lot of times, you feel like you’re the only one going through a bad time,” Fitzwater said as he explained the meaning of his mural. “Just relaying the message that we’re all in this together, it’s going to be okay and just hang in there.”

Fitzwater said he spent about 10 hours overnight in Homewood working away at the mural. He’s a career muralist whose own business is suffering during the COVID-19 pandemic, yet still puts full days attempting to brighten people’s days.

“It’s just makes my day when people reach out on social media and tell me my mural made them stop and smile today,” Fitzwater said about his experience with passersby.

Fitzwater’s work can be found on Instagram @fitzsigns, as signed on his work. He can also be found on Facebook with the name Fitz Hand Painted Signs.