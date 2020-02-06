Homewood apartment residents evacuated due to flooding creek

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — A Homewood apartment complex was evacuated overnight because of flooding concerns. Residents were told to leave and that they cannot return to their homes for several hours.

A frequent occurrence during severe weather events, Homewood Fire and Rescue arrived around 3 a.m. Thursday to The Crescent at Lakeshore Apartments to start the evacuation process. Firefighters knocked on every door in the apartment complex to check on the people who live there.

The cause for evacuation is based on the creek that is located behind the complex. During heavy rain situations, the creek tends to flood to levels that could hinder residents. Because of this, Homewood Fire and Rescue checks on the creek during heavy rain events to make the call whether to evacuate residents if the creek rose to potentially damaging levels.

According to the fire department, six people refused to evacuate their homes but are said to be okay.

LATEST POSTS