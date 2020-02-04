Hometown Brookside hero recognized at Townhall

Brookside, Ala., (WIAT) — The city of Brookside honored several police officers and a witness Monday night who law enforcement credits with saving a woman’s life. Police say Jay Bostic is a hero. Bostic was honored with a Life Saving Award.

Brookside Police Department officers said they found the woman inside of a cage in the back of a van. Police bodycam footage shows her dramatic rescue and the suspect’s arrest in December.

“It was Jay Bostic who alerted emergency responders to the incident,” says Brookside Chief Mike Jones.

“I’m not a hero,” says Bostic. “We’re here not to be considered heroes, but we’re here to thank the police officers. They did a magnificent job. They held composure when I was irrate.” Bostic continued to say that people need to care for one another.

The womans rescue and the suspect’s arrest were caught on the officers’ body cameras. In addition, the Brookside officers received the Silver Star for Bravery.

If not for his call, police officials believe the outcome could’ve been very different.