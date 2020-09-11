Holly Pond man arrested for allegedly assaulting woman with hammer, breaking into a vehicle

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man who was wanted for assaulting a woman with a hammer, breaking into a vehicle and multiple other charges.

Joshua Adam Campbell, 37, was arrested Friday and charged with second-degree assault, unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle, probation revocation and several failures to appear warrants.

According to CCSO, Campbell was apprehended after deputies received a tip he was at a residence on US Highway 278E near Berlin. Once authorities arrived at the scene, Campbell attempted to flee on foot. He was captured a short time later with the help of a helicopter.

The assault charge stems from a warrant in Morgan County when Campbell allegedly assaulted a woman with a hammer.

Campbell is currently being held at the CCSO Detention Center without bond.

