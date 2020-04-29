Holly Pond Community Reflects on Two Young Men Lost in Tragic Accident

HOLLY POND, Ala. (WIAT) – The Holly Pond community is still mourning the death of two teenagers after they were thrown out of their vehicle in a accident Sunday night.

“When it came down to it both of them had been through some stuff in their lives and they both knew what it was like to go through stuff so they were always there for everybody.” said Chiara Godwin, Former Classmate

Former Holly Pond student Chiara Godwin moved away last year.

But she says both 16 year-old Dayden Michael Floyd and 17-year-old Joshua Dale Mcginnis still held a big place in her heart, so making the trip wasn’t even a question.

“If I didn’t eventually come down here I would regret it. So I wanted to see it so it would click it my head that it was real.” said Chiara Godwin, Former Classmate

And now that she has seen the spot where they lost their lives along County Road 700 in Cullman County.

She says its unreal, but seeing the outpouring of support from so many means a lot.

“We all have our ups and downs with each other. To see even people that weren’t that close to everybody came down here and still supported each other.” said Chiara Godwin, Former Classmate

On Tuesday, dozens of community members came out to honor Dayden and Joshua with their families at the Holly Pond High School Baseball field.

“We had a prayer time and you know our kids did a good job. They brought some ballons and released those and did wrote some things on the field.” said Steve Miller, Principal Holly Pond High School

Principal Miller adds it was a somber, but uplifting time as everyone starts the healing process.

“Typical high school teenagers loved seeing them everyday they were a big part of our school. Very well liked within our school both of them participated in athletics here and they are going to be missed.” said Steve Miller, Principal Holly Pond High School

Principal Miller says there are better days ahead despite the circumstances

“ God has a plan and a purpose and he can help us work through this.”said Steve Miller, Principal Holly Pond High School

Donations are being accepted to help the two young men’s families. Several boxes have been placed on Holly Pond’s High School Baseball field where they can be made.