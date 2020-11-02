Holiday volunteers needed at Community Food Bank of Central Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Community Food Bank of Central Alabama is searching for holiday season volunteers to produce meal boxes for families in need.

The food bank is currently recruiting corporate volunteer groups to assist in the production of its Holiday Meal Boxes, which will go out to those facing hunger in the 12 counties the Community Food Bank serves, to help make a family’s holiday a little brighter.

Beginning in November, there will be shifts available in the morning and afternoon to help assemble the Holiday Boxes. The Community Food Bank anticipates sending 10,000 of these boxes of holiday cheer into the community. They are asking for groups to sign up between November 2 and December 16. Shifts are Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-11:30 a.m., and Mon-Thurs 1 p.m.-3 p.m.

Over 230,000 people in the state of Alabama have no idea where their next meal is coming from, and 1 in 4 of those people are a child or a senior citizen, the Community Food Bank of Central Alabama reports.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the community food bank is taking precaution against the virus.

“We are aware that COVID-19 is still a threat to our communities and workplaces,” Brett Meredith, CEO states, “We have been taking specific COVID-19 precautions since we allowed volunteers back into the facility back on June 20, and it has worked very well the last several months.” We have pared down the number of volunteers allowed in the building, as well as a reconfigured assembly area for more distance between volunteers while they work. In addition, all volunteers are required to wear face coverings over their mouth and nose, gloves, and to submit to a temperature check before volunteering at the facility.

Meredith also emphasized, “The safety of our volunteers, staff, and the people we serve in our community is our number one priority during this time, and we request that the maximum amount of volunteers in a shift is 15, in order to maintain appropriate social distancing.”

If you believe that your company would like to participate in the Holiday Meal Box program, please contact the Volunteer Coordinator at the Community Food Bank, Daniel Martin, at volunteer@feedingal.org or 205-942-8911 x. 115.