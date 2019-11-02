Hit-and-run claims the life of Montevallo mother

MONTEVALLO, Ala., (WIAT) — Police are still searching for whoever is responsible for the hit and run that took the life of Martha Leonor Acevedo.

Edwin Calderon is heartbroken, troubled and still searching for answers surrounding the passing of his mother Martha Acavedo who was involved in a hit and run wednesday morning. “she was a good mother, she was a good friend,” says Calderon.

Montevallo Police say when they arrived to the scene off Hwy 25 it appeared that she was deceased and was hit by a vehcile. Police are currently attempting to locate the vehicle and the driver that was involved. Calderon says she was walking to Mcdonalds where she worked.

Since the passing, a go-fund me account was created.