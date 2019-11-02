Breaking News
Reward for information on Aniah Blanchard’s disappearance now up to $105K

Hit-and-run claims the life of Montevallo mother

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MONTEVALLO, Ala., (WIAT) — Police are still searching for whoever is responsible for the hit and run that took the life of Martha Leonor Acevedo.

Edwin Calderon is heartbroken, troubled and still searching for answers surrounding the passing of his mother Martha Acavedo who was involved in a hit and run wednesday morning. “she was a good mother, she was a good friend,” says Calderon.

Montevallo Police say when they arrived to the scene off Hwy 25 it appeared that she was deceased and was hit by a vehcile. Police are currently attempting to locate the vehicle and the driver that was involved. Calderon says she was walking to Mcdonalds where she worked.

Since the passing, a go-fund me account was created.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/in-memory-of-martha-leonor-acevedo

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

CBS 42 Community Events

More CBS 42 Community Events