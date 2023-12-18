BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — The group behind the continued revitalization of the Lincoln Theatre in Bessemer recently got help from an architecture firm to help bring the historic building into the 21st century.

Last week, representatives from Perkins & Will’s Atlanta office came to Bessemer to complete three-dimensional scans of the building as part of their Social Purpose Program, which helps nonprofit groups with their capital projects. Jason Smith, senior project architect at Perkins & Will, said that with the data mapping, he and his team were able to create a virtual tour of the building, as well as develop specific statistics for measuring the building.

“Once we’ve done the scan, you can (virtually) walk and tour it,” Smith said.

Over the last few years, actor Andre Holland and his family have worked to breathe life back into the theater, which was built in 1948 and, for a time, was the only theater in the city that catered to the Black community, especially during the height of the Jim Crow era of segregation. By the 1980s, the theater had closed and, with the exception of a short stint as a furniture store, has been mostly abandoned for decades.

In 2017, Holland bought the building and his family started the nonprofit Holland Group to raise both awareness and funds for the building.

The family has worked to launch a capital fundraising project for the building, but the COVID-19 pandemic stalled much of that work. Now, the family is working again to bring the theater back.

“It’s pretty much a treasure that I think people don’t even realize is here and once it’s reopened, I think it’s going to draw people to the downtown area for entertainment,” said Mary Holland, Andre’s mother who has worked as director of the project, during an interview in 2019.

Scanning the building took roughly a day, Smith said, that in addition to having three-dimensional renderings of the building, the scans could also be used to pitch to vendors sought for renovations.

“It can be used for different audiences,” he said.

From an architectural standpoint, Smith said the theater was still in fairly good condition, although work on the roof would be needed. In addition, he said work would also be needed to bring the building up to modern-day code, such as handicap-accessible entrances and bathrooms.

“Generally, when we see a building like this from that era, it wasn’t meant to provide the scope that current codes require,” he said.

Nonetheless, Smith said there were a lot of opportunities for the theater.

“Short of stabilizing and redrying the building, stabilizing and preventing further deterioration, the space should be suitable,” he said.