Hispanic Heritage Month sponsored by Rubio Law Firm.

National Hispanic Heritage Month, which started Sept. 15 and will continue through Oct. 15, is a time to celebrate those hailing from and with ancestral origins in Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean and Central and South American countries.

With the help of Rubio Law Firm, CBS 42 will be celebrating Hispanic Heritage all month long, bringing you need-to-know details about some of the best local Hispanic eateries, organizations and events to check out not just this month, but any time of year.

Here are some upcoming events in Birmingham that honor and celebrate Hispanic culture during Hispanic Heritage Month and beyond.

Fiesta BHAM

Sept. 30 from Noon to 8 p.m. at Linn Park

Alabama’s largest Hispanic celebration, Fiesta BHAM is a festival with family-friendly fun for all ages. From storytelling to wrestling exhibitions and everything in between, Fiesta BHAM is sure to have something every member of the family will enjoy.

Learn more about Fiesta BHAM and purchase tickets here.

History Makers: McWane Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 from noon to 5 p.m. at the McWane Science Center

The McWane Science Center will be celebrating the outstanding accomplishments of scientists who are part of the Hispanic community by showing programs detailing the careers of Mario Molina, Ellen Ochoa, Victoria Villasana and many more.

Learn more about the event and purchase tickets for a day at the McWane Science Center here.

Behind the Mask

Oct. 5 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Rojo Birmingham

In preparation of the twenty-first annual Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) Festival, Bare Hands, Inc. will be showcasing and selling masks made by local artists to help immerse attendees in the upcoming Dia de los Muertos festivities.

Masks will be on display and for sale at Rojo from the day of the event through the entire month of October.

Learn more about Behind the Mask here.

“Celebrating Hispanic Heritage” TV Special

Airing Oct. 7 on CBS 42 from noon to 12:30 p.m. CT

Be sure to tune in as CBS 42 celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month on air with a special program showcasing the histories, cultures and contributions of the Hispanic community, and profiling national and local topics important to the Hispanic community.

The fun doesn’t stop once Hispanic Heritage Month ends, though. Here are some other local events celebrating Hispanic culture and heritage to mark on your calendar.

Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) Festival

Nov. 2 and Nov. 3 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Sloss Furnaces National Historic Landmark

Make sure you grab a mask from Behind the Mask during October, because the twenty-first annual Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) Festival, presented by Rubio Law Firm and hosted by Bare Hands, Inc., will feature beautiful costumes, massive art installations, music performances, homemade altars (ofrendas) and more.

Learn more about the Dia de los Muertos Festival and purchase tickets here.

And be sure to keep your eyes peeled for details about Birmingham’s 2024 Taco Fest, another can’t-miss event celebrating Hispanic culture.