HELENA, Ala. (WIAT) — Traffic headaches in Shelby County could soon let up as Pelham city leaders have accepted a proposal for the widening of Highway 261.

Regular drivers in that area have reported to CBS 42 about steady streams of cars that can abruptly halt from Pelham to Helena along the roadway. Last year, the Alabama Department of Transportation told us Highway 261 is one of the busiest two-lane roads that never got expanded with more population growth in the county.

Chase Rogers is the President of the Helena Business Association. He said delays can be a nuisance and a boost for businesses down to Old Town.

“We love traffic, we like to generate traffic, but sometimes when it is slow traffic in front of our businesses it does cause an effect,” Rogers said. “Traffic’s stopped out here. We do hate it for people. But then all of a sudden, they notice the new shop, the new restaurant. They start looking online, they see the reviews. They’re going to want to come back.”

Traffic has had a positive impact for Two Sparrows Boutique, which owner Rachel Bell opened just after Labor Day this year. The shop specializes in mommy and me outfits specializing in women’s and children’s clothing.

“They’re looking at me and looking at my windows and they can see what I have,” Bell said. “I found this space first and I knew that this space was going to be great for the location.”

Bell said customers the displays and make time to stop their day.

“They’ve come in and they’ve told me yeah I saw your sign out there, I was just driving by,” Bell said.

Plans down the road from her shop call for expanding Highway 261 to five lanes from Highway 31 to Bearden Rd. Until the construction is complete, Rogers is asking you to pack your patience.

“Make a plan for it,” Rogers said. “It’s not like this always, but planning ahead really does help up.”

An ALDOT official said they are working to purchase right-of-way access along the road for the expansion to relocate utilities and expect to start construction as early as next year.