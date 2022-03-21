HIGHLAND LAKE, Ala. (WIAT) – Some community members in Highland Lake are concerned over the town’s zoning and building ordinance.

They are arguing that the minimum 1,800 square footage requirement is too high. Karen Murphy tells CBS 42 she has tried to downsize her home, but was denied by the city.

“We purchase that land. We should be able to do what we want within reason,” Murphy said.

Murphy petitioned the city in 2021 to change the law to a more reasonable number. She says she has had over 100 people to sign the petition.



The Institute for Injustice sent a letter to the city of Highland Lake, urging them to change the ordinance and end a ban on smaller homes.

“And requiring people to build big homes is completely arbitrary. Especially because a lot of people don’t want a big home. They can’t afford a big home,” Attorney Erica Smith-Ewing said.

She says they have fought similar minimum square footage requirements in the past, but claims Highland Lake’s is something she’s never seen before.

“Highland Lake probably has the highest minimum square footage requirement in the entire country,” Smith-Ewing said.



Murphy hopes as the conversations about the ordinance continue, city leaders will listen to all of their concerns.

“It’s the fact that they are not willing to discuss, said Murphy. “They are not willing to negotiate they’ve just shut it down.”

Highland Lake mayor Donna Hanby sent CBS 42 the following statement:

“The town of Highland Lake is a small town of approx 415 people. Our ordinance regarding square footage for building a house has been in existence for about 20 years. We are a town that has part-time policemen, a clerk, maintenance person and building inspector. All our meeting dates and meeting minutes, Ordinances, events, town hours of business, history of town, etc., are posted on our website. We have had a few calls asking how to take their name off the petition that was passed around the town. They were interested in making an exception to the ordinance for the one house that had burned only. Our town is residential only, we have no commercial areas.“

Smith-Ewing says the city has not yet responded to the letter.