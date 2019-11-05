High school seniors go ‘reverse trick-or-treating’ as last hurrah

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Q: Why did everyone think Mountain Brook “dads” were rich? See bottom for answer.
There comes a time in every trick-or-treater’s life that they realize, they’re getting too old for this. For their “last Halloween,” a group of Mountain Brook High School seniors who’d come to this sad realization decided to go out with a bang.
The nine friends put on their best dad duds and hit the streets Halloween night with candy, a door, and some bad dad jokes.
Key Foster, one of the “dads,” masterminded the clever “reverse trick-or-treating” stunt.
Foster said the idea sparked from a Twitter video of people dressed as grandmothers handing out candy. Jack Higgins, one of the dads in the trick-or-treating group, said Foster approached him in class and from there everyone jumped on board.
“We were like let’s take it a step further and get a door and hand out candy,” Foster said, and dress up as dads. “I was a country club dad, there was a biker dad, business dad and more.”
A: Because they gave every kid who came to their door 100 grand.