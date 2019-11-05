High school seniors go ‘reverse trick-or-treating’ as last hurrah

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Q: Why did everyone think Mountain Brook “dads” were rich? See bottom for answer.

There comes a time in every trick-or-treater’s life that they realize, they’re getting too old for this. For their “last Halloween,” a group of Mountain Brook High School seniors who’d come to this sad realization decided to go out with a bang.

The nine friends put on their best dad duds and hit the streets Halloween night with candy, a door, and some bad dad jokes.

Pictured (in no particular order): Jack Norris, Alex Stokes, Riley Smith, Jack Higgins, William Preston, Kenneth Casey, Key Foster, Dylan Jardine, Charlie Norris (Courtesy of Kelly Harrington Higgins)

Key Foster, one of the “dads,” masterminded the clever “reverse trick-or-treating” stunt.

Foster said the idea sparked from a Twitter video of people dressed as grandmothers handing out candy. Jack Higgins, one of the dads in the trick-or-treating group, said Foster approached him in class and from there everyone jumped on board.

“We were like let’s take it a step further and get a door and hand out candy,” Foster said, and dress up as dads. “I was a country club dad, there was a biker dad, business dad and more.”

A: Because they gave every kid who came to their door 100 grand.

