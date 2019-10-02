High school football player caught on camera pausing for national anthem

DAVIDSON COUNTY, North Carolina (KETK) – A North Carolina football player’s patriotic moment was caught in camera when he stopped dead in his tracks to honor his country.
Jacob Pope was walking to practice when he heard the national anthem playing in the distance at a girl’s softball game.
He stopped to honor the moment, not knowing a teacher was watching him.
“No one was there. I just stopped because it was the right thing to do.”Jacob Pope
The photo has gone viral on social media, with thousands of shares, along with plenty of positive comments.
“They said ‘God bless this boy. I know he’s been raised right. Amen. Awesome kid,'” Pope said.
