High School football games rescheduled as Hurricane Delta nears

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — This week, Alabama gearing up for more severe weather as Hurricane Delta inches closer. Ninety-five high school football games have been rescheduled as Hurricane Delta has Alabama in its track. Fortunately, no games have been canceled.

The Alabama High School Athletics Associations allows schools to delay and reschedule games as needed. If a game must be delayed, schools can push it back to the next available day.

“Our schools have been very resilient,” Ron Ingram, the AHSAA Communications Director, said. “Our officials have been very resilient too. They’ve been willing, at a drop of a hat to change their schedules.”

This week, many schools are thinking ahead, rescheduling games a day early in hopes of beating the storm.

“We want what’s best for our kids, our student-athletes,” Ingram said. “Our parents want the best and so do the teachers and coaches. I’m just thankful we’re in Alabama.”

In September when Hurricane Sally hit, games were rescheduled. Local first responders were also deployed to help our southern counties.

“Just helping people with whatever they need,” Cpt. Tim Lawson said. “Whether it was removing trees or assisting with getting to water.”

Lawson was apart of two teams deployed to help in search and rescue efforts. As his station prepares for another round of bad weather, his best advice is to listen to the experts.

“Listen to the meteorologists,” Lawson said. “Do what they say. Follow the assistance that they’re giving us. Listen.”

