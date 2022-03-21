BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — CBS 42 is continuing to celebrate Women’s History Month by shinning a light on the female voices behind our city government.



These five women are making history in the city of Birmingham, becoming one of few women to serve on a predominantly female council. With two women in leadership positions, the groups says they are paving the way for others.

If you sit in on a Birmingham City Council meeting, you’ll see the usual things like discussion and taking votes.

But, if you take a closer look, you will notice this council is not like many others. The nine member council is made of four men and five women, making it a predominantly female lead council.



This is something you do not typically see in city government. It’s a history making moment councilor Carol Clarke said has been years in the making.

“Men have run it for a long time. They’ve run sort of everything for a really long time and while they’ve done a really good job, I think they represent the intellect more and women represent the heart,” said Clarke.

Longest serving councilor Valeire Abbott said this group represents all people.

“We’ve got some very young people now and some of us are more seasoned, and I think that’s important. To see other perspectives and how they were raised and how I was raised and how that can meld together and works,” said Abbott.

The council is also the first to have two African American women in leadership roles. Something council President Wardine Alexander didn’t see much growing up.

“Being a young girl growing up in Birmingham, not only were there not a lot of women, there were not a lot of African Americans. The Birmingham city council at that time was very male dominated. So this of course is a very, very big honor for me to not only serve as a female but as an African American,” said Alexander.

It’s a role Council Pro-temp Crystal Smitherman said she’s honored to have.

“We stand on the shoulders of other women. They break the glass ceiling and we go through it and we continue to elevate the height so younger girls can come forward and make an even bigger change,” said Smitherman.

A change councilor LaTonya Tate hopes this group of women can set in motion for the next generation of leaders.

“With the five of us going out here nurturing our communities and young women who are looking at us as leaders, can be the next leaders that come behind us,” said Tate.

Since city council elections began back in 1963, Birmingham has always had at least one woman on the council. Over the years, a total of 22 women have served.