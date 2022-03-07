BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — In recognition of Women’s History Month, CBS 42 is celebrating the contributions of some of the most impactful women across Central Alabama.

Art Franklin spoke with three trailblazing doctors who are making a difference and opening the doors for others to follow.

Dr. Kierstin Kennedy is the interim Chief Medical Officer at UAB Hospital. Dr. Karen Landers is the Assistant State Health Officer, and Dr. Celeste Reese-Willis is a leading expert in urgent care.

The doctors talk about their influences, some of the obstacles they face as women in healthcare, and provide advice to other women on how to find their passion and follow their dreams.

Watch the full video in the media player above