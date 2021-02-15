‘Three Days at Foster’ director, sports author Keith Dunnavant discusses Alabama’s forgotten civil rights pioneers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — In an interview Monday with Art Franklin on CBS 42, author, historian, and director Keith Dunnavant discussed his 2013 film “Three Days at Foster.”

The documentary recounts the arduous journey to end segregation in athletics in Alabama, particularly at the University of Alabama. It highlights the efforts of civil rights pioneers in UA athletics who “have never gotten enough credit” for turning the Tide, according to Dunnavant.

Dunnavant’s film shares the lesser told stories about the athletes responsible for shattering the color barrier at the University of Alabama. Watch “Three Days at Foster” on CBS 42 this Saturday at 7 p.m.