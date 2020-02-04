Regal Cinemas and Focus Features to show Harriet for free in honor of Black History Month

February is finally here! So it is time to celebrate ‘Black History Month.’



In honor of Black History Month, Regal Cinemas and Focus Features will honor the month the right way by hosting free screenings of Harriet starting, Tuesday, February 4th and Tuesday, February 11th at select Regal Cinema Theaters.

WATCH: Harriet Trailer

The 2019 Harriet Tubman biopic stars Cynthia Erivo who plays Harriet Tubman. Cynthia Erivo has been nominated for Best Actress in this year’s Academy Awards.

The film also features other actors such as Leslie Odom Jr., Joe Alwyn, and Janelle Monáe in supporting roles.

Directed by Kasi Lemmons (Eve’s Bayou) and co-written by Gregory Allen Howard (Remember the Titans), Harriet has also received numerous film festival honors and acknowledgments.



The film has also been nominated for multiple NAACP Image Awards.

The Biography about Harriet Tubman has been in the works for years, with several actresses, including Viola Davis. who was rumored to star in the film.

To check showtimes in your city, visit.