Hibbett Sports and Puma team up to donate items to ‘Care Closet’ at Children’s of Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Hibbett Sports and global sportswear company, PUMA, announced today that they have donated more than 1,700 shoes and clothing items to Children’s of Alabama for their “Care Closet” for families in need.

The Care Closet relies solely on community support and provides essential items such as shoes and apparel, to more than 400 families and caregivers in crisis each year. The donations help those in need who may have arrived at the hospital with their child after an emergency such as a house fire, motor vehicle accident, or sudden illness.

“The Care Closet is very beneficial for the families that we serve here at Children’s,” said Erica Reynolds, LICSW, a social worker at Children’s of Alabama. “When we can provide a parent/caregiver with something as small as a change of clothes because they were admitted unexpectedly, this is a huge relief to the family. The shoe donation from PUMA and Hibbett/City Gear will be an awesome donation to have for our families.”

Sarah Sharp-Wangaard, the Vice President of Marketing for Hibbett Sports, says they are honored to partner with PUMA in contributing to this “wonderful” cause and providing some relief to families at Children’s of Alabama.

“Our hearts go out to all the parents who are faced with a child’s illness or injury and we are grateful to the medical professionals and social workers who provide them with much needed support,” said Sharp-Wangaard.

The donation was delivered by a semi-truck on Tuesday, May 19. It contained 300 pairs of pre-school sized footwear, 400 pairs of junior-sized footwear, 300 pairs of adult footwear and more than 700 pieces of apparel in both children and adult sizes.

LATEST POSTS