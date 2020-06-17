Heroin, syringes recovered in Piedmont lead to 3 arrests

PIEDMONT, Ala. (WIAT) — The Piedmont Police Department has arrested three people after seizing drugs and thousands of dollars off Vigo Road.

According to the department, officers seize 1.6 grams of heroine, nine Suboxone sublingual films, multiple syringes and $4,255. The property was seized just across from Chief Ladiga Trail.

Tracy Brent Shell, Joshua Eugene Webb and Penny Jarrell O’Dell were each charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Webb received an additional possession charge.

