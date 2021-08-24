Here’s the scoop on Unless U Scoops, Vestavia Hills’ newest and sweetest ice cream shop

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WIAT) — Unless U Scoops in Vestavia Hills is a new program that allows students with disabilities get on-the-job experience. Students work various positions like greeter, scooper and cashier.

It’s Vestavia Hills’ newest ice cream shop with some of the best customer service around.

“If you want a coffee – ask me and I’ll ring it up for you,” said Mary McAleer, an Unless U student.

Unless U is a local program offering continued education after high school for those with special needs. With Scoops, Unless U now teaches their students job skills.

“We wanted to create a space not only where they can grow and thrive but also where the community could come in and have the opportunity to teach their families about students like ours,” Lindy Cleveland, Founder and Executive Director of Unless U said. “Somebody who may look or talk differently from them but see them in a positive light and ice cream does that for everyone.”

It’s also hard not to see the positive light with employees like John Brinkley.

“I greet people coming in through the door. I like being the cashier – pointing at the screen and see the ice cream. I’ve been a scooper with big muscles and all that good stuff.”

Unless U opened this past June. Scoops opened in early August.

Another added bonus – all profits from your sweet treat to beat the heat go back into Unless U, which helps them continue to educate the community.

“Unless someone like you cares a whole awful lot, nothing it going to get better. It’s not.” Dr. Seuss, The Unless U motto

You can visit Unless U Scoops and all of their students at:

737 Chestnut Street, Vestavia Hills

They are open Tuesday through Thursdays & Sundays 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.