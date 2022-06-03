ALABAMA (WHNT) – Unsure if you’re registered to vote? The Alabama Secretary of State’s Office is making it easy to check.

Simply enter your first name, last name, and date of birth on the Alabama Votes website from the Secretary of State. If an address appears, you’re registered. If not, you’ll need to register.

Here are upcoming voter registration deadlines to be aware of if you plan to vote in the June 21 runoff:

June 3 – Last day to register in person at your local county Board of Registrar’s Office (find a list here)

June 6 – Postmark deadline for a mailed voter registration form

June 6 @ 11:59 p.m. – Deadline to register online or through the Vote for Alabama mobile app

To vote in any Alabama election, the Secretary of State’s Office said you need to be 18 years old or older by election day and not convicted of a disqualifying felony nor declared mentally incompetent.

Questions about voter registration or qualifications can be directed to the Secretary of State’s Elections Division at (334) 242-7210 or your local county Board of Registrar’s Office.