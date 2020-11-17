Here are 3 things you could do help stop the spread of flu in Alabama

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — With the COVID-19 pandemic picking up speed again, it’s important to prepare against a less potent but still potentially dangerous foe: influenza.

The Alabama Department of Public Health reports that last season, at least 410,000 Americans ended up in the hospital due to were hospitalized from flu.

In Alabama, there were 257 non-pediatric influenza deaths in 2018 and 93 in 2019, and two child deaths were reported in each of these years.

The ADPH broke down how to help stop the spread of the flu into three steps.

Step One: Get the Flu Vaccine

The first step to fighting the flu, as with any historic virus, is to get vaccinated. Those six months and older are able to get the vaccine, helping reduce sickness and visits to the doctor — which can be costly depending on the individual’s insurance situation.

The ADPH states that less than half of the American population was vaccinated last season. While COVID-19 is not stopped by this vaccine, it would help narrow down those who need to be tested for COVID-19 since both viruses cause similar symptoms and are hard to diagnose.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the following groups need the vaccine the most:

Young children

Pregnant women

People with certain chronic health conditions

People 65 and older

Healthcare workers

Caregivers for people in high-risk groups or for infants younger than 6 months old

Having a widely vaccinated populace would also help protect those who cannot get the vaccine such as children under 6 months of age or who have allergies to flu shot ingredients like gelatin or antibiotics. The CDC said those with egg allergies or Guillain-Barré Syndrome should also be careful when seeking a vaccination.

You can find where to get a vaccine by using the Vaccine Finder. Simply enter the vaccine you’re looking for and enter your zip code to find locations near you.

Step Two: Keep it Clean

Any person in their right mind should be doing this regardless, but maintaining proper hygiene is a big part of staying healthy against the flu.

This includes washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; not touching your eyes, nose, and mouth; cleaning surfaces and objects; avoiding the sick.

Step Three: Get those antivirals

If you do get the flu, treatment is crucial for a quick recovery and a mild experience. The ADPH said those who are high-risk should contact their doctor to get antivirals if needed.

You can find more information on antiviral treatment on the CDC website.

