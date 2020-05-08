More people are relying on the food bank now than ever before. They need your help to keep our community strong. The food bank is asking for donations of $5 or more, and 100% of the donation goes to helping Community Food Bank of Central Alabama.
Click the link to donate, and help keep Central Alabama safe and healthy! https://www.feedingal.org/
Help CBS 42 and the Community Food Bank of Central Alabama fight hunger. Here is how you can help!
