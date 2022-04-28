HEFLIN, Ala. (WIAT) – A Heflin family says they now have closure after waiting decades to find out why Jerome Morris went missing on November 22, 1991.

On Wednesday, Heflin Police Captain Scott Bonner confirmed that remains found in 1997 were matched to Morris. His death is now being investigated as a homicide.

His family says they are feeling mixed emotions after learning the news late last week, but his sister, Nichole Young Street, said she is thankful to finally have some closure.

“I can’t imagine what they’ve gone through in the past 30 plus years not knowing where their loved one was,” Bonner said during a press conference Wednesday.

Street said she knew this day would come.

“He didn’t want me to give up and I didn’t give up,” Street said.

Street said she will never forget the last time she saw her brother when he left with a friend while the family prepared a Thanksgiving meal. She said Morris dropped out of school, then started hanging out with the wrong crowd.

“He always told me that I wouldn’t understand,” Street said. “I didn’t for a long time, but now at 47 years old, 48, I understand.”

The City of Heflin Police Department brought the case back to light after new DNA testing at a lab in Canada. Police are now calling Morris’ death as a homicide.

“Before it was a little more difficult to work due to it being a missing person because you didn’t know if he was alive, or he wasn’t alive or this was somewhere else,” Bonner said. “Now, we are putting witness statements together and putting timelines and trying to better our case.”

Street said it breaks her heart to know he was killed.

“They had the wrong person,” she said. “He lost his life over a lie.”

But, she said she is thankful police never gave up on the case.

Heflin Police are still looking for any information from anyone who may know what happened to Morris. You can submit tips to hpdtipline@cityofheflin.org.