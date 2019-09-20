Heavy rains prompt rescues in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Mobile firefighters staged more than 60 water rescues after heavy rains prompted flooding across the city.

Storms that dumped more than 7 inches of rain across Mobile in a few hours left streets and parking lots covered with water Thursday afternoon because drainage systems couldn’t keep up.

Cars and trucks wound up submerged and some buildings were surrounded by flash flooding, prompting multiple rescues by Mobile Fire and Rescue.

Tow trucks were out all night removing stranded vehicles, and the influx of water caused some sanitary sewers to overflow.

To the west, remnants of Tropical Storm Imelda have left much worst flooding in Texas.