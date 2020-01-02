Heavy rain brings massive floodwaters around Central Alabama

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) Drivers could be seen moving slowly through high water levels all around Central Alabama.

In Homewood on U.S. 31 near the Highway 280 Interchange, massive floodwaters caused drivers to slowly move through as the water levels were so high, to avoid getting stuck.

According to CBS Meteorologists, the new 2020 year will start off soggy with a wet weather pattern. Severe weather or strong storms are not expected but heavy rain is. And along with heavy rain comes the possibility of massive floodwaters.

So remember to turn around, don’t drown if at all possible opportunities to avoid getting stuck.

Make sure you’re safe if water starts to rise near you. Take the needed precautions.

And remember to download our free CBS 42 news app for the latest in weather as the rain and storms continue throughout the week.




